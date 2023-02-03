BlackRock Increases Position in Fastenal (FAST)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45.02MM shares of Fastenal Company (FAST). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 44.51MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.14% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.45% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fastenal is $50.62. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.45% from its latest reported closing price of $55.29.

The projected annual revenue for Fastenal is $7,336MM, an increase of 5.09%. The projected annual EPS is $1.97, an increase of 3.93%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastenal. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 3.14%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FAST is 0.2976%, a decrease of 2.7566%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 490,916K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 26,933,292 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,111,528 shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 56.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,141,490 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,946,111 shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,281,042 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,965,419 shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 2.11% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,257,268 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,250,179 shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 3.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,027,408 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,737,459 shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Fastenal Declares $0.35 Dividend

Fastenal said on January 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $55.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 1.75%, and the highest has been 3.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fastenal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fastenal helps customers simplify and realize product and process savings across their supply chain. It sells a broad oCering of products spanning more than nine major product lines - from fasteners and tools to safety and janitorial supplies. These products are eciently distributed to manufacturing facilities, job sites, and other customer locations through local service teams and point-of-use inventory solutions, including industrial vending technology and bin stock programs (Fastenal Managed Inventory or FMI®). Its distribution system centers on over 3,200 in-market locations (a combination of public branches and customer-speci c Onsite locations), primarily in North America but also in Asia, Europe, and Central and South America, each providing tailored inventory, exible service, and custom solutions to drive the unique goals of local customers. These in-market servicing locations are supported by Vfteen regional distribution centers, a captive logistics Deet, robust sourcing, quality and manufacturing resources, and multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel - all working toward Fastenal's common goal of Growth Through Customer Service®.

