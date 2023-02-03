BlackRock Increases Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.80MM shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 0.07MM shares and 0.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 1,009.05% and an increase in total ownership of 5.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.98% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is $30.77. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $33.08. The average price target represents an increase of 4.98% from its latest reported closing price of $29.31.

The projected annual revenue for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is $99MM, an increase of 3.56%. The projected annual EPS is $2.84, an increase of 12.47%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FMAO is 0.0219%, a decrease of 31.9097%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 3,663K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 333,453 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 329,972 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344,206 shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMAO by 22.13% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 256,442 shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270,474 shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMAO by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 205,939 shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202,542 shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMAO by 14.77% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 163,633 shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168,144 shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMAO by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Declares $0.21 Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp said on September 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 23, 2022 received the payment on October 20, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $29.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.36%, the lowest has been 1.15%, and the highest has been 3.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Its offices are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, it has offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.