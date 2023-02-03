BlackRock Increases Position in Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.27MM shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.08MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 70.83% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 363.21% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Falcon Minerals is $35.99. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 363.21% from its latest reported closing price of $7.77.

Fund Sentiment

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Falcon Minerals. This is a decrease of 136 owner(s) or 94.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FLMN is 0.0001%, a decrease of 99.8419%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.90% to 4K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 3,868 shares

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

