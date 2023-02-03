BlackRock Increases Position in Express (EXPR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.03MM shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 1.24MM shares and 1.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 225.93% and an increase in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 356.10% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Express is $5.61. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 356.10% from its latest reported closing price of $1.23.

The projected annual revenue for Express is $1,953MM, an increase of 0.42%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.22.

Fund Sentiment

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Express. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 9.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EXPR is 0.0327%, a decrease of 24.4798%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.87% to 37,395K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Towle & holds 4,822,073 shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,085,263 shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 45.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,253,471 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763,494 shares, representing an increase of 21.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 25.92% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,169,435 shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071,845 shares, representing a decrease of 41.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 53.06% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,816,450 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785,350 shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 37.84% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,775,676 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,824 shares, representing an increase of 98.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 3,022.56% over the last quarter.

Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.