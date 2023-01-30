BlackRock Increases Position in Exelon (EXC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 83.42MM shares of Exelon Corporation (EXC). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 75.38MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.67% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.59% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exelon is $46.10. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.59% from its latest reported closing price of $41.69.

The projected annual revenue for Exelon is $19,564MM, a decrease of 47.47%. The projected annual EPS is $2.39, an increase of 10.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2007 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelon. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EXC is 0.3361%, a decrease of 11.0443%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 964,799K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 90,928,419 shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,296,113 shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 32,894,774 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,551,573 shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 60.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,553,257 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,862,267 shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 11.78% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 27,111,767 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,562,289 shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 8.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,481,683 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,697,445 shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Exelon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Exelon Corporation is an American Fortune 100 energy company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and incorporated in Pennsylvania. It generates revenues of approximately $33.5 billion and employs approximately 33,400 people.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.