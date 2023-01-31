BlackRock Increases Position in Everi Holdings (EVRI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.62MM shares of Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.90MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.52% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Everi Holdings is $27.67. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 63.52% from its latest reported closing price of $16.92.

The projected annual revenue for Everi Holdings is $830MM, an increase of 9.56%. The projected annual EPS is $1.22, a decrease of 39.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everi Holdings. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EVRI is 0.2473%, a decrease of 3.2094%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 101,758K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,517,986 shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,758,438 shares, representing a decrease of 40.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 25.39% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,472,345 shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,180,649 shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 50.39% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,920,396 shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,048,606 shares, representing a decrease of 43.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 27.41% over the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management holds 4,428,655 shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,517,921 shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 1.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,733,597 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,732,745 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Everi Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi's mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming and financial technology and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent and comprehensive provider of financial products and services that offer convenient and secure financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence software and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers more successful.

