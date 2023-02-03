BlackRock Increases Position in Evergy (EVRG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.74MM shares of Evergy Inc (EVRG). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 17.18MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.08% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.15% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evergy is $65.86. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 4.15% from its latest reported closing price of $63.24.

The projected annual revenue for Evergy is $5,556MM, a decrease of 2.55%. The projected annual EPS is $3.74, an increase of 7.67%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergy. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EVRG is 0.2847%, a decrease of 5.3067%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 241,957K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 20,550,403 shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,933,798 shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 5.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,824,902 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,752,708 shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 4.09% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,172,512 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,296,178 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,283,727 shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 4.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,204,043 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,081,391 shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Evergy Declares $0.57 Dividend

Evergy said on August 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.29 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2022 received the payment on September 20, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $63.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.43%, the lowest has been 2.81%, and the highest has been 4.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=211).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Evergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evergy, Inc. serves approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The company was formed in 2018 when long-term local energy providers KCP&L and Westar Energy merged. Evergy is a leader in renewable energy, supplying nearly half of the power the company provides to homes and businesses from emission-free generation. Evergy supports its local communities where the companuy lives and works and strives to meet the needs of customers through energy savings and innovative solutions.

