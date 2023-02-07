BlackRock Increases Position in Everbridge (EVBG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.34MM shares of Everbridge Inc (EVBG). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.14MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 55.98% and an increase in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.40% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Everbridge is $32.64. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.40% from its latest reported closing price of $32.51.

The projected annual revenue for Everbridge is $467MM, an increase of 11.91%. The projected annual EPS is $1.34.

Fund Sentiment

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everbridge. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 9.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EVBG is 0.2481%, an increase of 14.7440%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 44,363K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 1,940,643 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350,139 shares, representing an increase of 30.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVBG by 72.68% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,931,971 shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068,896 shares, representing an increase of 44.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVBG by 116.52% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 1,688,361 shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,416,055 shares, representing an increase of 16.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVBG by 34.49% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,191,100 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676,660 shares, representing an increase of 43.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVBG by 145.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,188,040 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160,682 shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVBG by 18.13% over the last quarter.

Everbridge Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Everbridge, Inc. is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,600 global customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe.

