BlackRock Increases Position in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.23MM shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 8, 2016 they reported 2.30MM shares and 4.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 83.71% and an increase in total ownership of 4.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.13% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Euronet Worldwide is $111.28. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.13% from its latest reported closing price of $118.55.

The projected annual revenue for Euronet Worldwide is $3,724MM, an increase of 12.69%. The projected annual EPS is $7.55, an increase of 142.94%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euronet Worldwide. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EEFT is 0.2792%, a decrease of 9.3158%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 59,507K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,873,457 shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530,530 shares, representing an increase of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 41.93% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,628,739 shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607,790 shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 19.03% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,322,811 shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368,422 shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 18.81% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 2,064,800 shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832,800 shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,936,900 shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,642,049 shares, representing an increase of 15.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Euronet Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Euronet Worldwide is a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of prepaid mobile phone time and other prepaid products. Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 43,956 ATMs, approximately 324,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 61 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 717,000 POS terminals at approximately 328,000 retailer locations in 55 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 447,000 locations serving 159 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 175 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.