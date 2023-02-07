BlackRock Increases Position in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.51MM shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 2.24MM shares and 3.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 145.81% and an increase in total ownership of 3.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.30% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esperion Therapeutics is $11.83. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 103.30% from its latest reported closing price of $5.82.

The projected annual revenue for Esperion Therapeutics is $168MM, an increase of 133.02%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.48.

Fund Sentiment

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esperion Therapeutics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ESPR is 0.1401%, an increase of 20.0399%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.67% to 65,343K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,463,016 shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,546,008 shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 5,636,587 shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000,000 shares, representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 31.05% over the last quarter.

Meditor Group holds 4,468,835 shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,225,264 shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235,264 shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 31.98% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,788,300 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063,096 shares, representing an increase of 61.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 161.58% over the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Through scientific and clinical excellence, and a deep understanding of cholesterol biology, the experienced Lipid Management Team at Esperion is committed to developing new LDL-C lowering medicines that will make a substantial impact on reducing global cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.