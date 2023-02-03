BlackRock Increases Position in ERO Copper (ERO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.34MM shares of ERO Copper Corp (ERO). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 4.93MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.53% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ERO Copper is $16.15. The forecasts range from a low of $12.82 to a high of $20.78. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.53% from its latest reported closing price of $18.90.

The projected annual revenue for ERO Copper is $438MM, a decrease of 1.39%. The projected annual EPS is $1.14, a decrease of 26.05%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in ERO Copper. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 6.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CA:ERO is 0.2433%, an increase of 32.5561%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.43% to 53,075K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FIL holds 7,701,332 shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,001,031 shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 34.31% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 6,046,825 shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,770,561 shares, representing an increase of 37.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 47.57% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 3,650,000 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560,000 shares, representing an increase of 29.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 104.05% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,511,488 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169,422 shares, representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 63.05% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,389,353 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,376,251 shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 29.45% over the last quarter.

