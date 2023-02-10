BlackRock Increases Position in EQT (EQT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48.93MM shares of EQT Corporation (EQT). This represents 13.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 46.84MM shares and 12.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.47% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.01% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for EQT is $51.24. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 68.01% from its latest reported closing price of $30.50.

The projected annual revenue for EQT is $10,848MM, a decrease of 5.58%. The projected annual EPS is $9.98, an increase of 101.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1311 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQT. This is an increase of 150 owner(s) or 12.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQT is 0.52%, a decrease of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 412,917K shares. The put/call ratio of EQT is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 19,572K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,143K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 21.64% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 13,807K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,453K shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 46.21% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 12,574K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,275K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 20.70% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 12,191K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,473K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 13.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,811K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,485K shares, representing an increase of 21.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 51.68% over the last quarter.

EQT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. The company is dedicated to responsibly developing its world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for its stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, EQT seeks to continuously improve the way it produces environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. The company has a longstanding commitment to the safety of its employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of the overall environmental footprint. Its values are evident in the way EQT operates and in how interacts each day - trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all the company does.

