BlackRock Increases Position in Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.55MM shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.50MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.96% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.10% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enterprise Financial Services is $59.77. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.10% from its latest reported closing price of $53.32.

The projected annual revenue for Enterprise Financial Services is $611MM, an increase of 15.05%. The projected annual EPS is $5.66, an increase of 6.47%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Financial Services. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EFSC is 0.3129%, an increase of 40.9206%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 32,813K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,219,924 shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239,672 shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,441,686 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 841,919 shares, representing an increase of 41.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 73.28% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,084,401 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008,733 shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 38.75% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,015,212 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 997,341 shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 56.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 988,871 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 969,005 shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Enterprise Financial Services Declares $0.25 Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $53.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 2.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Enterprise Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, with approximately $9.7 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates 39 branch offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, and SBA loan and deposit production offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.