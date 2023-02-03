BlackRock Increases Position in Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.62MM shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (EBTC). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 0.59MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.17% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Bancorp. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EBTC is 0.0554%, an increase of 0.5577%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.69% to 3,412K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 314,357 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318,821 shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBTC by 6.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 255,668 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 196,350 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206,924 shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBTC by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 169,061 shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167,499 shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBTC by 2.89% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 136,897 shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133,724 shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBTC by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Declares $0.23 Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp said on January 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $35.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.25%, the lowest has been 1.40%, and the highest has been 3.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Enterprise Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all of its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, and commercial insurance services, as well as wealth management, wealth services and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire (Southern Hillsborough and Rockingham counties). Enterprise Bank has 25 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell (2), Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Methuen, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham. The Company is also in the process of establishing a branch office in North Andover, Massachusetts and anticipates that this location will open as planned in the second half of 2020.

