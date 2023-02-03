BlackRock Increases Position in Energy Fuels (UUUU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.20MM shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 10.60MM shares and 6.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.61% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.24% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Fuels is $10.54. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 37.24% from its latest reported closing price of $7.68.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Fuels is $45MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.03.

Fund Sentiment

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Fuels. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UUUU is 0.1586%, an increase of 39.3995%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.75% to 73,832K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 8,443,548 shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,037,476 shares, representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 38.76% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 8,353,313 shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,885,164 shares, representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 6,964,822 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,150,188 shares, representing an increase of 26.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 64.04% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 6,937,917 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,263,209 shares, representing an increase of 24.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 29.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,451,342 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,396,970 shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUUU by 31.53% over the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Background Information

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U3O8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and expects to commence commercial production of REE carbonate in 2021. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ('ISR') Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year, has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U3O8per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development.

