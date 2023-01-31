BlackRock Increases Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.75MM shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA). This represents 18.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 3.47MM shares and 17.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.11% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.58% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enanta Pharmaceuticals is $69.59. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 36.58% from its latest reported closing price of $50.95.

The projected annual revenue for Enanta Pharmaceuticals is $131MM, an increase of 52.45%. The projected annual EPS is $-6.48.

Fund Sentiment

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enanta Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ENTA is 0.1211%, a decrease of 7.3323%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 20,746K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,072,000 shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070,000 shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,550,000 shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,427,606 shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,287,841 shares, representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 23.46% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 964,407 shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931,291 shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 59.81% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 896,724 shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta's research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and emerging coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

