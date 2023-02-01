BlackRock Increases Position in Emerson Electric (EMR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 38.47MM shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 37.29MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.09% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emerson Electric is $104.73. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.09% from its latest reported closing price of $90.22.

The projected annual revenue for Emerson Electric is $15,208MM, a decrease of 22.52%. The projected annual EPS is $4.12, a decrease of 24.39%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerson Electric. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EMR is 0.3304%, an increase of 0.3826%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 470,138K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,623,888 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,493,970 shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 15,758,026 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,154,113 shares, representing a decrease of 15.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 78.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,403,970 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,146,112 shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 10,648,219 shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,518,751 shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,280,451 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,073,435 shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 2.64% over the last quarter.

Emerson Electric Declares $0.52 Dividend

Emerson Electric said on October 31, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022 received the payment on December 9, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $90.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.67%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 5.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Emerson Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Its Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.