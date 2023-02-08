BlackRock Increases Position in Embraer (ERJ)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 40.49MM shares of Embraer S.A. (ERJ). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 9, 2020 they reported 27.74MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 45.95% and an increase in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.57% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Embraer is $17.52. The forecasts range from a low of $10.72 to a high of $28.79. The average price target represents an increase of 34.57% from its latest reported closing price of $13.02.

The projected annual revenue for Embraer is $28,211MM, an increase of 39.13%. The projected annual EPS is $1.20.

Fund Sentiment

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Embraer. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ERJ is 0.3192%, an increase of 14.1172%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.23% to 100,819K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 19,035,384 shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,541,566 shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 7.75% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 7,161,900 shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820,300 shares, representing an increase of 88.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 840.82% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,351,383 shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,323,033 shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 1.57% over the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 6,121,100 shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,037,000 shares, representing a decrease of 47.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 15.51% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 5,729,740 shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,775,940 shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Embraer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Embraer S.A. is a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer that produces commercial, military, executive and agricultural aircraft, and provides aeronautical services. It was founded in 1969 in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, where its headquarters are located.

