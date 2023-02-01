BlackRock Increases Position in Eli Lilly And (LLY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 65.47MM shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 63.88MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.49% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.45% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eli Lilly And is $397.31. The forecasts range from a low of $270.68 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.45% from its latest reported closing price of $344.15.

The projected annual revenue for Eli Lilly And is $30,424MM, an increase of 4.05%. The projected annual EPS is $9.24, an increase of 38.22%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3938 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly And. This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 3.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LLY is 0.9042%, an increase of 6.5597%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 886,644K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 102,948,810 shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,773,810 shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 52,040,102 shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,092,082 shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 29,024,874 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,742,646 shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 28,017,155 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,438,488 shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 6.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,511,089 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,183,282 shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Eli Lilly And Declares $1.13 Dividend

Eli Lilly And said on December 12, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share ($4.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.98 per share.

At the current share price of $344.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.90%, the lowest has been 1.06%, and the highest has been 2.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Lilly & Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. It was founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today it remains true to that mission in all its work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

