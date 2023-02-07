BlackRock Increases Position in Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Elastic N.V. (ESTC). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 9, 2022 they reported 4.27MM shares and 4.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.76% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.62% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elastic N.V. is $75.30. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.62% from its latest reported closing price of $60.91.

The projected annual revenue for Elastic N.V. is $1,092MM, an increase of 11.68%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.02.

Fund Sentiment

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elastic N.V.. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ESTC is 0.5638%, an increase of 18.1753%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 79,831K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 5,910,271 shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,847,733 shares, representing an increase of 17.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 11.54% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 4,650,326 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,496,835 shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 3.37% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,426,117 shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006,627 shares, representing an increase of 41.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 21.71% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,324,952 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077,284 shares, representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 18.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,275,341 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203,205 shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 14.13% over the last quarter.

Elastic N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE.

