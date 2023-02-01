BlackRock Increases Position in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30.55MM shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 26.19MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.64% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.59% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elanco Animal Health is $17.79. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 29.59% from its latest reported closing price of $13.73.

The projected annual revenue for Elanco Animal Health is $4,498MM, a decrease of 0.99%. The projected annual EPS is $1.07.

Fund Sentiment

There are 814 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elanco Animal Health. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ELAN is 0.2034%, a decrease of 25.6669%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 567,151K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 53,001,340 shares representing 11.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,206,190 shares, representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 25.46% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 36,665,000 shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,998,000 shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 28.68% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 30,423,363 shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,551,465 shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 31.85% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 28,635,500 shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,835,500 shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,030,888 shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,158,248 shares, representing an increase of 18.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 55.43% over the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Background Information

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, it is committed to helping its customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on its local and global communities. It is driven by its vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability/ESG Pledges - all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet.

