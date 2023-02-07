BlackRock Increases Position in Eaton (ETN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.36MM shares of Eaton Corporation PLC (ETN). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 26.51MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.98% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.51% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eaton is $171.30. The forecasts range from a low of $129.28 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of $162.35.

The projected annual revenue for Eaton is $22,101MM, an increase of 9.60%. The projected annual EPS is $8.33, an increase of 44.89%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 2.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ETN is 0.4548%, an increase of 21.2984%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 383,897K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 24,317,958 shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,400,366 shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,128,761 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,674,969 shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,782,922 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,752,249 shares, representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 6.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,867,176 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,749,231 shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 11.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,029,910 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,830,295 shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Eaton Declares $0.81 Dividend

Eaton said on October 25, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share ($3.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022 received the payment on November 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

At the current share price of $162.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.81%, the lowest has been 1.75%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Eaton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. The Company provides sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and it sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. The Company has approximately 92,000 employees.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.