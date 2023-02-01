BlackRock Increases Position in DXC Technology (DXC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.79MM shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 15.44MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.14% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for DXC Technology is $34.52. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 20.14% from its latest reported closing price of $28.73.

The projected annual revenue for DXC Technology is $14,600MM, a decrease of 5.01%. The projected annual EPS is $3.55, an increase of 11.92%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1103 funds or institutions reporting positions in DXC Technology. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DXC is 0.2217%, a decrease of 6.3598%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 254,901K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 17,276,525 shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,140,250 shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 10.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,065,433 shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,593,082 shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 9,647,457 shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,923,704 shares, representing an increase of 17.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 9,285,409 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,189,065 shares, representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 6.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,649,014 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,003,919 shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 20.08% over the last quarter.

DXC Technology Declares $0.21 Dividend

DXC Technology said on March 10, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2020 received the payment on April 14, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $28.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.93%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 7.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.50 (n=111).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

DXC Technology Background Information

DXC Technology helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world's largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences.

