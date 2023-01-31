BlackRock Increases Position in Ducommun (DCO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.90MM shares of Ducommun Incorporated (DCO). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.81MM shares and 6.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.61% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.68% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ducommun is $64.00. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.68% from its latest reported closing price of $55.81.

The projected annual revenue for Ducommun is $761MM, an increase of 10.40%. The projected annual EPS is $3.27, a decrease of 70.15%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ducommun. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DCO is 0.2009%, an increase of 4.9052%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 12,538K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Paradigm Capital Management holds 740,048 shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 734,953 shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 556,312 shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675,475 shares, representing a decrease of 21.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 22.35% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 550,354 shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521,643 shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 486,447 shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468,009 shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 85.92% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 425,279 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436,069 shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 87.43% over the last quarter.

Ducommun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications.

