BlackRock Increases Position in DHI Group (DHX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.75MM shares of DHI Group Inc (DHX). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 0.77MM shares and 1.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 257.20% and an increase in total ownership of 4.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.64% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for DHI Group is $11.53. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 88.64% from its latest reported closing price of $6.11.

The projected annual revenue for DHI Group is $174MM, an increase of 21.15%. The projected annual EPS is $0.12, an increase of 168.60%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in DHI Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DHX is 0.1496%, an increase of 21.3054%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 40,278K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,091,744 shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,138,483 shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 38.12% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,497,430 shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,487,430 shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,386,860 shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663,160 shares, representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,644,632 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633,548 shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 16.56% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 1,614,055 shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DHI Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DHI Group, Inc. is a leading provider of career marketplaces for technology professionals across industries, in financial services and with active government security clearances. The Company's mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. The Company's vision is to create indispensable career marketplaces to match the highest quality candidates with the right client career opportunities. Since 1990, the Company has built itselfs on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, the Company serves multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.