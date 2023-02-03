BlackRock Increases Position in Destination XL Group (DXLG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.68MM shares of Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2017 they reported 2.52MM shares and 4.95% of the company, an increase in shares of 46.20% and an increase in total ownership of 0.95% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.31% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Destination XL Group is $9.94. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 35.31% from its latest reported closing price of $7.35.

The projected annual revenue for Destination XL Group is $552MM, an increase of 3.17%. The projected annual EPS is $1.34, a decrease of 6.83%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Destination XL Group. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 12.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DXLG is 0.1436%, an increase of 65.6609%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.15% to 45,321K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AWM Investment holds 9,870,434 shares representing 15.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,970,434 shares, representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXLG by 38.84% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 3,856,630 shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,441,654 shares, representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXLG by 75.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,645,333 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544,207 shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXLG by 77.57% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,240,913 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200,996 shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXLG by 78.91% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,236,396 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273,634 shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXLG by 70.50% over the last quarter.

Destination XL Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel that delivers a Big + Tall shopping experience that fits -- fits his body, fits his style, fits his life. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores throughout the United States as well as Toronto, Canada, Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores in the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.com, which offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.