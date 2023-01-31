BlackRock Increases Position in Denbury (DEN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.56MM shares of Denbury Inc (DEN). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.34MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.63% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.99% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denbury is $114.47. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.99% from its latest reported closing price of $86.08.

The projected annual revenue for Denbury is $1,588MM, a decrease of 6.33%. The projected annual EPS is $8.43, a decrease of 17.50%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denbury. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 13.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DEN is 0.6019%, an increase of 44.0956%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 58,634K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,898,997 shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908,334 shares, representing an increase of 25.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 97.23% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,113,800 shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,107,358 shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 53.67% over the last quarter.

Silver Point Capital holds 2,049,500 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,554,000 shares, representing a decrease of 122.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 36.06% over the last quarter.

Cyrus Capital Partners holds 1,747,454 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,546,388 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,887,209 shares, representing a decrease of 22.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 27.34% over the last quarter.

Denbury Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company's goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to CO2 enhanced oil recovery operations.

