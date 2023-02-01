BlackRock Increases Position in Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.32MM shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 8.11MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.78% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denali Therapeutics is $65.62. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 116.78% from its latest reported closing price of $30.27.

The projected annual revenue for Denali Therapeutics is $89MM, a decrease of 19.63%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.14.

Fund Sentiment

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denali Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DNLI is 0.2626%, an increase of 3.0260%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 97,546K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 15,119,474 shares representing 11.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,715,051 shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 65.02% over the last quarter.

Crestline Management holds 7,160,732 shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,460,732 shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 5,576,041 shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,369,487 shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 18.54% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,762,284 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,544,134 shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 26.80% over the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 3,668,749 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,168,749 shares, representing a decrease of 40.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 21.26% over the last quarter.

Denali Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali is based in South San Francisco.

