BlackRock Increases Position in Dell (DELL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.57MM shares of Dell Inc (DELL). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 20.38MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.94% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.35% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dell is $50.53. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.35% from its latest reported closing price of $40.96.

The projected annual revenue for Dell is $102,899MM, a decrease of 2.24%. The projected annual EPS is $7.65, an increase of 211.62%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DELL is 0.1598%, a decrease of 14.3623%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 222,127K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 19,762,839 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,696,781 shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 22.71% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 12,982,488 shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,302,988 shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 22.29% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 8,848,147 shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,587,338 shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,664,603 shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 23.70% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,028,475 shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,744,487 shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Dell Declares $0.33 Dividend

Dell said on December 6, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 24, 2023 received the payment on February 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $40.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 2.43%, and the highest has been 3.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=43).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Dell Technologies Background Information

Dell Technologies helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

