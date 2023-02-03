BlackRock Increases Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.42MM shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.80MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 42.72% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.73% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is $21.01. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.73% from its latest reported closing price of $17.55.

The projected annual revenue for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is $157MM, an increase of 28.67%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.26.

Fund Sentiment

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 15.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DCPH is 0.1182%, an increase of 22.8783%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 51,633K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Armistice Capital holds 4,768,000 shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,400,000 shares, representing a decrease of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 23.51% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,766,853 shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,663,819 shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 47.99% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 2,973,029 shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430,917 shares, representing an increase of 51.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 196.92% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,491,490 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,250,964 shares, representing a decrease of 150.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 45.88% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 2,206,033 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,948,810 shares, representing a decrease of 33.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. The Company is leveraging its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from its platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera's FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK is also approved for fourth-line GIST in Canada and Australia.

