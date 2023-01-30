BlackRock Increases Position in Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.86MM shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR). This represents 13.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 18.13MM shares and 11.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.07% and an increase in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.05% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Darling Ingredients is $100.03. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 53.05% from its latest reported closing price of $65.36.

The projected annual revenue for Darling Ingredients is $7,251MM, an increase of 19.37%. The projected annual EPS is $6.65, an increase of 45.68%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darling Ingredients. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DAR is 0.3996%, an increase of 12.5935%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 166,472K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,787,308 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,751,982 shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 16.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,686,404 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,635,555 shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 12.39% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,071,786 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075,480 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 15.25% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,811,167 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,620,945 shares, representing a decrease of 47.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 3,789,264 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,686,530 shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 17.27% over the last quarter.

Darling Ingredients Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Darling Ingredients Inc. is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen its promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing its services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels.

