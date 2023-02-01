BlackRock Increases Position in Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.97MM shares of Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.55MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 174.01% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Danimer Scientific is $6.25. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 174.01% from its latest reported closing price of $2.28.

The projected annual revenue for Danimer Scientific is $101MM, an increase of 82.03%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.94.

Fund Sentiment

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danimer Scientific. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 8.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DNMR is 0.0365%, an increase of 7.9119%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.45% to 50,804K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jefferies Group holds 5,354,876 shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,033,972 shares, representing an increase of 43.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 16.23% over the last quarter.

Teramo Advisors holds 3,565,000 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 815,000 shares, representing an increase of 77.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 128.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,920,239 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505,333 shares, representing an increase of 14.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 21.40% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,835,360 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,059,572 shares, representing a decrease of 43.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 52.00% over the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 2,459,151 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730,522 shares, representing a decrease of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 33.33% over the last quarter.

Danimer Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Danimer Scientific is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products sold under the proprietary NodaxTM brand name. For more than a decade, the Company's renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are 100% biodegradable and compostable. Danimer Scientific's products return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. The Company's technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end-use products that people use every day. Applications for our biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, and injection-molded articles, among others. The Company now holds more than 150 patents and pending patent applications in nearly 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations.

