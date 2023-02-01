BlackRock Increases Position in Daily Journal (DJCO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.08MM shares of Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.08MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.84% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daily Journal. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DJCO is 0.1012%, an increase of 18.9757%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.23% to 652K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

RWWM holds 288,034 shares representing 20.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283,496 shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DJCO by 8.21% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 41,338 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 26,401 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,956 shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DJCO by 1.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,386 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 19,496 shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646 shares, representing an increase of 96.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DJCO by 2,985.14% over the last quarter.

Daily Journal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Daily Journal Corporation is an American publishing company and technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company has offices in Corona, Oakland, Riverside, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and Santa Ana in California, and in Denver, Colo.; Logan, Utah; and Phoenix, Arizona.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.