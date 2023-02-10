BlackRock Increases Position in Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.77MM shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK). This represents 16.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 14.97MM shares and 16.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.35% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.29% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cytokinetics is $63.92. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.29% from its latest reported closing price of $44.30.

The projected annual revenue for Cytokinetics is $60MM, a decrease of 59.62%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cytokinetics. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 6.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYTK is 0.36%, an increase of 9.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 117,313K shares. The put/call ratio of CYTK is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,880K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,977K shares, representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 44.07% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,836K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,869K shares, representing an increase of 20.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 63.05% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 2,924K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,759K shares, representing a decrease of 28.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 29.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,677K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 43.66% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,672K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,027K shares, representing a decrease of 13.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Background Information

Cytokinetics, Inc. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California, that develops muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with diseases characterized by impaired or declining muscle function.

