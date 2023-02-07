BlackRock Increases Position in CVS Health (CVS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 96.67MM shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 93.56MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.33% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.21% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for CVS Health is $118.68. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 39.21% from its latest reported closing price of $85.25.

The projected annual revenue for CVS Health is $328,800MM, an increase of 4.60%. The projected annual EPS is $8.94, an increase of 273.01%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3790 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVS Health. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CVS is 0.6557%, a decrease of 0.2053%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 1,271,278K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 60,896,763 shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,836,048 shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 12.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,153,611 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,616,454 shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 8.78% over the last quarter.

BBCPX - Bridge Builder Core Plus Bond Fund holds 35,903,000 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,933,000 shares, representing a decrease of 44.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 32.99% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 34,597,321 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,147,321 shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 9.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,760,316 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,024,591 shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 9.13% over the last quarter.

CVS Health Declares $0.60 Dividend

CVS Health said on December 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 19, 2023 received the payment on February 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $85.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.84%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 2.01%, and the highest has been 3.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

CVS Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. It is a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, it is meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, its diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From its innovative new services at HealthHUB locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, it is making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better.

