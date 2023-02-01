BlackRock Increases Position in CSW Industrials (CSWI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.99MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.61% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.65% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSW Industrials is $150.96. The forecasts range from a low of $149.48 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.65% from its latest reported closing price of $135.21.

The projected annual revenue for CSW Industrials is $767MM, an increase of 9.49%. The projected annual EPS is $5.77, an increase of 10.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSW Industrials. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CSWI is 0.1909%, an increase of 6.8943%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 16,508K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,364,994 shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,335,478 shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269,952 shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 58.22% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 986,122 shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953,671 shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 36.21% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 862,581 shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861,881 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 28.02% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 693,583 shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 633,206 shares, representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 1.10% over the last quarter.

CSW Industrials Declares $0.17 Dividend

CSW Industrials said on January 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 26, 2023 will receive the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $135.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.62%, the lowest has been 0.39%, and the highest has been 0.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=180).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

CSW Industrials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration ('HVAC/R') applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining.

