BlackRock Increases Position in Crown Holdings (CCK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.64MM shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 8, 2021 they reported 6.51MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.15% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crown Holdings is $96.33. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 7.15% from its latest reported closing price of $89.90.

The projected annual revenue for Crown Holdings is $13,283MM, an increase of 2.29%. The projected annual EPS is $6.93.

Fund Sentiment

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crown Holdings. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 4.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CCK is 0.3989%, a decrease of 13.8258%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 147,045K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,966,522 shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,076,625 shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 5,239,145 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,195,674 shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,950,806 shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,313,314 shares, representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 11.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,616,023 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,616,692 shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 3,154,726 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470,649 shares, representing an increase of 21.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 29.59% over the last quarter.

Crown Holdings Declares $0.22 Dividend

Crown Holdings said on July 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 10, 2022 received the payment on August 25, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $89.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.84%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=91).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Crown Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

