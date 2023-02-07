BlackRock Increases Position in Crossfirst Bankshares (CFB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.38MM shares of Crossfirst Bankshares Inc (CFB). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.20MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.74% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.08% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crossfirst Bankshares is $15.56. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.08% from its latest reported closing price of $14.26.

The projected annual revenue for Crossfirst Bankshares is $250MM, an increase of 25.23%. The projected annual EPS is $1.49, an increase of 19.82%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crossfirst Bankshares. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CFB is 0.0607%, an increase of 0.8746%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 27,819K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,660,443 shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company.

Federated Hermes holds 1,890,353 shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890,365 shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFB by 39.83% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,889,026 shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 1,590,289 shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,248,950 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255,850 shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFB by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Crossfirst Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. Since its inception in 2007, CrossFirst Bank has grown rapidly and now has seven full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

