BlackRock Increases Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.92MM shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.28MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.58% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.92% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is $44.30. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 131.92% from its latest reported closing price of $19.10.

The projected annual revenue for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is $2MM, a decrease of 64.04%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.42.

Fund Sentiment

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.34%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CRNX is 0.2151%, an increase of 1.9139%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 56,084K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 5,631,958 shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,474,459 shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 5,321,032 shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,678,947 shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,196,876 shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,633,011 shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823,598 shares, representing an increase of 30.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 77.64% over the last quarter.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN00808), is an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist undergoing two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 25,000 people in the United States. Crinetics plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 3 trial in acromegaly and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with NETs in 2021. The company is also developing CRN04777, an oral nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing's disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company's drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.