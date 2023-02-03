BlackRock Increases Position in Credicorp (BAP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.65MM shares of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 4.61MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.43% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Credicorp is $161.47. The forecasts range from a low of $132.31 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.43% from its latest reported closing price of $135.20.

The projected annual revenue for Credicorp is $18,894MM, an increase of 25.10%. The projected annual EPS is $67.31, an increase of 15.83%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credicorp. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BAP is 0.6368%, an increase of 11.1559%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.64% to 67,518K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 5,161,762 shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,033,462 shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 14.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,095,143 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594,262 shares, representing an increase of 16.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 25.95% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 3,039,180 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,637,870 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,539,838 shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 15.34% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 1,641,713 shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623,087 shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Credicorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Credicorp Ltd. is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.