BlackRock Increases Position in CoStar Group (CSGP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.63MM shares of CoStar Group Inc (CSGP). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 23.95MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.09% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.14% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for CoStar Group is $93.45. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.14% from its latest reported closing price of $77.78.

The projected annual revenue for CoStar Group is $2,552MM, an increase of 20.61%. The projected annual EPS is $1.51, an increase of 76.12%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1371 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoStar Group. This is an increase of 217 owner(s) or 18.80%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CSGP is 0.5831%, an increase of 3.9759%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.12% to 520,941K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 20,606,433 shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,166,548 shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 26.54% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 19,254,880 shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,237,520 shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 16.08% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,510,824 shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,657,464 shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 12,674,531 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,934,361 shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 59.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,806,653 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,669,270 shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 21.60% over the last quarter.

Costar Group Background Information

CoStar Group, Inc. is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Its suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Realla is the UK's most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. CoStar Group's websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,600 worldwide, including the industry's largest professional research organization.

