BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.06% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corteva is $74.44. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 20.06% from its latest reported closing price of $62.00.

The projected annual revenue for Corteva is $18,852MM, an increase of 8.00%. The projected annual EPS is $3.19, an increase of 100.61%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2084 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corteva. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CTVA is 0.3982%, an increase of 5.3674%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 676,694K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 28,635,821 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,350,759 shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 22,866,011 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,046,955 shares, representing a decrease of 9.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 1.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,642,005 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,364,257 shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 11.46% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,706,953 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,697,511 shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 10.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,290,032 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,016,913 shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 11.02% over the last quarter.

Corteva Declares $0.15 Dividend

Corteva said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $62.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.42%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 2.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=168).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Corteva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont.

