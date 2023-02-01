BlackRock Increases Position in Corning (GLW)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 55.53MM shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 53.73MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.35% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.25% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corning is $38.16. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.25% from its latest reported closing price of $34.61.

The projected annual revenue for Corning is $15,364MM, an increase of 8.28%. The projected annual EPS is $2.29, an increase of 46.65%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1917 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corning. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GLW is 0.2470%, a decrease of 5.1008%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 657,370K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 34,450,406 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,423,553 shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 0.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,686,169 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,388,816 shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 2.72% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,527,901 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,498,858 shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 3.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,246,133 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,821,224 shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 15,778,735 shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,872,865 shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Corning Declares $0.27 Dividend

Corning said on June 29, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 30, 2022 received the payment on September 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $34.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.72%, the lowest has been 2.02%, and the highest has been 4.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Corning Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corning is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 169-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, and life sciences.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.