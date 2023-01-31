BlackRock Increases Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.86MM shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI). This represents 14.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2.53MM shares and 12.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.06% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.31% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Consensus Cloud Solutions is $65.48. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.31% from its latest reported closing price of $58.83.

The projected annual revenue for Consensus Cloud Solutions is $408MM, an increase of 10.64%. The projected annual EPS is $5.79, an increase of 78.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consensus Cloud Solutions. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CCSI is 0.1248%, an increase of 28.5249%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 23,132K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,397,673 shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178,221 shares, representing an increase of 15.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 37.69% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,294,588 shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121,445 shares, representing an increase of 13.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 26.87% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,166,688 shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163,838 shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 1,130,337 shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394,561 shares, representing a decrease of 23.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,018,867 shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 907,388 shares, representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 50.69% over the last quarter.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has been a global leader of digital cloud fax technology for over 25 years. The company leverages its technology heritage to provide secure solutions that transform simple digital documents into advanced healthcare standard HL7/FHIR for secure data exchange. Consensus offers eFax, a global leader in online faxing, Consensus Unite and Consensus Harmony interoperability solutions, Consensus Signal for secure automatic real-time healthcare communications, Consensus Clarity, an Optical Character recognition (OCR) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) solution, and jSign for electronic digital signatures.

