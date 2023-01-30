BlackRock Increases Position in Conduent (CNDT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.92MM shares of Conduent Inc (CNDT). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 15.87MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.62% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.30% Downside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conduent is $3.82. The forecasts range from a low of $3.79 to a high of $3.94. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.30% from its latest reported closing price of $4.74.

The projected annual revenue for Conduent is $3,912MM, a decrease of 0.20%. The projected annual EPS is $0.28, a decrease of 40.04%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conduent. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CNDT is 0.0908%, a decrease of 24.3841%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 193,372K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 38,149,336 shares representing 17.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 14,288,278 shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,629,958 shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNDT by 15.76% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,527,418 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company.

William Blair Investment Management holds 6,391,054 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,171,064 shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNDT by 14.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,782,855 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,781,360 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNDT by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Conduent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments - creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology and its diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It's why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

