BlackRock Increases Position in CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.59MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 12.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 5.04MM shares and 11.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.90% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.40% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for CommVault Systems is $67.32. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.40% from its latest reported closing price of $62.68.

The projected annual revenue for CommVault Systems is $813MM, an increase of 2.37%. The projected annual EPS is $2.72, an increase of 367.96%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 619 funds or institutions reporting positions in CommVault Systems. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CVLT is 0.1973%, an increase of 1.3349%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 48,685K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Starboard Value holds 3,655,000 shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,802,375 shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,801,353 shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,881,364 shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 13.10% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,297,673 shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,306,502 shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,753,250 shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991,987 shares, representing a decrease of 13.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 11.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,309,363 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277,080 shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Commvault Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset - their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,600 highly-skilled individuals across markets orldwide and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

