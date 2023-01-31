BlackRock Increases Position in Commscope Holding (COMM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.28MM shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 11.72MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.37% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.97% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commscope Holding is $11.48. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 40.97% from its latest reported closing price of $8.14.

The projected annual revenue for Commscope Holding is $9,714MM, an increase of 6.35%. The projected annual EPS is $2.23.

Fund Sentiment

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commscope Holding. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 5.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:COMM is 0.1779%, an increase of 30.7588%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 213,490K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fpr Partners holds 20,798,018 shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,323,018 shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 72.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,257,009 shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,787,144 shares, representing a decrease of 79.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 87.64% over the last quarter.

Lyrical Asset Management holds 7,380,021 shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,666,221 shares, representing a decrease of 17.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 52.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,790,295 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,754,224 shares, representing an increase of 29.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 121.56% over the last quarter.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers holds 6,252,811 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,999,032 shares, representing a decrease of 27.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 2.65% over the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Its global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible.

