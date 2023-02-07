BlackRock Increases Position in Comcast (CMCSA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 327.37MM shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 313.92MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.28% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.68% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comcast is $44.12. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.68% from its latest reported closing price of $39.51.

The projected annual revenue for Comcast is $123,715MM, an increase of 1.88%. The projected annual EPS is $3.87, an increase of 217.81%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comcast. This is a decrease of 95 owner(s) or 2.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CMCSA is 0.6294%, a decrease of 11.6872%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.13% to 4,458,167K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 205,318,345 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207,277,699 shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 20.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 131,296,793 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131,641,796 shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 22.29% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 115,377,131 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,333,117 shares, representing a decrease of 17.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 32.78% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 102,801,153 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,568,996 shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 17.96% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 101,953,855 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,174,136 shares, representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 17.22% over the last quarter.

Comcast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights.

