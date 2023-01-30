BlackRock Increases Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.73MM shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL). This represents 17.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 5.63MM shares and 16.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.77% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.80% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical is $36.72. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.80% from its latest reported closing price of $28.29.

The projected annual revenue for Collegium Pharmaceutical is $562MM, an increase of 55.28%. The projected annual EPS is $1.58.

Fund Sentiment

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collegium Pharmaceutical. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:COLL is 0.1396%, an increase of 5.7789%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 45,209K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,333,628 shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,258,628 shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,629,593 shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,496,829 shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,372,776 shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,915,998 shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209,003 shares, representing a decrease of 15.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 14.80% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,762,600 shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738,291 shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.