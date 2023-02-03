BlackRock Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 68.04MM shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 65.22MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.33% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.03% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Colgate-Palmolive is $81.87. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 11.03% from its latest reported closing price of $73.73.

The projected annual revenue for Colgate-Palmolive is $18,898MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual EPS is $3.26, an increase of 52.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2697 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colgate-Palmolive. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CL is 0.3673%, an increase of 4.1750%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 731,587K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 38,889,611 shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,090,932 shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 7.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,873,038 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,654,667 shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 23,372,041 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,908,909 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,548,109 shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,995,952 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,895,663 shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive Declares $0.47 Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive said on January 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $73.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.41%, the lowest has been 2.05%, and the highest has been 2.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Colgate-Palmolive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, eltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.